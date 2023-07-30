Journey Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,673,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $6.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $383.48. 56,902,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,633,848. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $363.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.55. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

