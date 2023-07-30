KBC Group NV Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,254 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.4% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. KBC Group NV owned 0.11% of PepsiCo worth $278,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $190.31. 5,602,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,336,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

