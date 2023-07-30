KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,848 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.9% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of AbbVie worth $169,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.85. 8,000,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,573,242. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.64. The company has a market capitalization of $266.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 144.86%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

