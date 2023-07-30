KBC Group NV Has $23.48 Million Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 637.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,270 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sempra were worth $23,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 14.4% during the first quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 20.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 225,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,154,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 86.4% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 8.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,589. Sempra has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

