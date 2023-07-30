KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 973,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,139 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.0% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $201,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Shares of TSLA traded up $10.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,446,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,543,400. The firm has a market cap of $845.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,730 shares of company stock worth $13,544,679 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

