KBC Group NV Purchases 13,766 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,766 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $62,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,045.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $953.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.25.

Shares of REGN traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $746.10. 744,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,422. The company has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $738.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $758.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $569.65 and a one year high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700 shares of company stock valued at $506,753 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

