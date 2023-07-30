KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.76-$2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$7.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.07 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut KBR from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Stock Up 0.6 %

KBR stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.11. 915,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,266. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. KBR has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $65.87.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. KBR’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,656 shares of company stock worth $7,565,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KBR by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in KBR by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.