Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.78-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.76 billion-$14.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.78-1.80 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,640,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,346,175. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 9,870 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,954.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 9,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,954.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.