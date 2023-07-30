Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.78-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.76 billion-$14.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.78-1.80 EPS.
KDP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,640,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,346,175. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on KDP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.
In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 9,870 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,954.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 9,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,954.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.
