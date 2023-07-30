KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Generac’s FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.09.

GNRC stock opened at $149.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Generac has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $282.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Generac by 158.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Generac by 85.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Generac by 568.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,784,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,784,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,834,438. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

