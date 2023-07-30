Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kimco Realty also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.55-1.57 EPS.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,643,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,693. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Argus lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 218.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 555.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,231 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 359,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $112,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

