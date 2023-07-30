KlayUniverse (KUT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $385.49

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $385.49 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 56.7% lower against the US dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

