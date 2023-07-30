Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC cut its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,067,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 146,167 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation accounts for about 35.8% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $58,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $90,026,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $62,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after buying an additional 892,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at $36,951,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,216 shares of company stock worth $3,974,878 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $60.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.54. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

