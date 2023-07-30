Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($21.11) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of PHG opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 108,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.5% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $3,138,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 267.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

