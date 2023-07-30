KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Acquired by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 109.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.74. 39,066,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,979,516. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.55. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.