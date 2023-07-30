Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.00-$14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.08 billion-$12.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.00 to $14.00 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.7 %

LH traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.64. The stock had a trading volume of 711,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,460. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $166.93 and a one year high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.89%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $272.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,012 shares of company stock worth $1,308,748 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

