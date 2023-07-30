Lakeside Advisors INC. Sells 150 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Lakeside Advisors INC. cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for 3.1% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,995,000 after purchasing an additional 71,855 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,884,000 after buying an additional 1,797,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,089,000 after buying an additional 193,217 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.24. 850,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,890. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $127.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

