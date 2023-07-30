Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.50-$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Lennox International also updated its FY23 guidance to $15.50-16.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $304.45.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Stock Performance

LII stock traded up $6.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.36. 531,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,964. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $202.97 and a 52 week high of $370.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 390.97% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 15.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sherry Buck bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.02 per share, with a total value of $99,757.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,388 shares in the company, valued at $680,627.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total transaction of $696,889.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,749,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherry Buck purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.02 per share, for a total transaction of $99,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,627.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,527 shares of company stock worth $1,574,120. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 35.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 662.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Lennox International by 376.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.