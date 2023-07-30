Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.50-$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Lennox International also updated its FY23 guidance to $15.50-16.00 EPS.
A number of research firms have weighed in on LII. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Lennox International from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $304.45.
NYSE:LII traded up $6.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.36. 531,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,964. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $202.97 and a 12-month high of $370.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.87.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.
In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 2,808 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $792,333.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,129.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total value of $84,897.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,296.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $792,333.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,129.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,120. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lennox International by 662.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Lennox International by 376.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
