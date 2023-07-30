Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.48-3.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52. Linde also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.80-$14.00 EPS.

Linde Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $388.71. 1,445,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,569. The company has a market cap of $190.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. Linde has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $391.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.32.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $393.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,103,185,000 after acquiring an additional 372,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 888.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

