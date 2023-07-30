LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,433. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.26. LKQ has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LKQ by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,985,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,917,000 after purchasing an additional 799,027 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

