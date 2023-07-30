Loews (L) to Release Earnings on Monday

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 31st.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Trading Up 0.2 %

L opened at $62.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Loews has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.83.

Loews Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch acquired 110,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.88 per share, with a total value of $6,366,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 350,310 shares in the company, valued at $20,275,942.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $6,366,800.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 350,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,275,942.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $26,686.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,339.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 259,796 shares of company stock worth $14,119,786. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of L. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 130,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.