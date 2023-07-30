Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 31,253 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,253 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $40,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $467.04. 947,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $451.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.52. The company has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.93.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

