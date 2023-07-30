Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

LPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day moving average is $63.51. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,529 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 369,899 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 50,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.