Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $2.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.04.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of LVLU stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $97.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $90.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. Research analysts forecast that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVLU. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 12.7% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 34.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.