Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $65.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,387.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 738,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,033,000 after buying an additional 689,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 137,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

