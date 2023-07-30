Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Short Interest Update

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 240,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 392.5 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Martinrea International stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. 565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

