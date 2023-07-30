Masco (NYSE:MAS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.37. Masco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.75.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.25. 2,189,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,960. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Masco has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,151 shares of company stock valued at $16,606,832. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Masco by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Masco by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

