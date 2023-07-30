Mask Network Trading Down 4% Over Last Week (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for $3.57 or 0.00012162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a market cap of $292.84 million and $30.96 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,112,500 tokens. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

