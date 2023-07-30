McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $294.03. 2,843,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,852. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

