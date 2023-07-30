McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $325.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $320.55.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

MCD opened at $294.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.98. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.