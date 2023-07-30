McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $345.00 at Barclays

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $330.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

MCD stock opened at $294.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.98. The company has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

