Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,900 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the June 30th total of 353,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 168.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MHSDF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MHSDF remained flat at $2.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation, operation, and maintenance of cable television, internet, and telephone signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephone services, Corporate, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as digital fixed telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

