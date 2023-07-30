Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Raised by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.34. 6,904,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,994,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,711 shares of company stock worth $16,973,762. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

