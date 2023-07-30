Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in July

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,200 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 313,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.5 days.

Merck KGaA Trading Up 1.7 %

MKGAF traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.00. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.72. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of $148.41 and a 12-month high of $219.04.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. The company's Life Science segment offers a range of products, including reagents, consumable, devices, instruments, software, and services for scientific discovery, as well as provides lab water instruments, consumables and services, microbiology and biomonitoring, products, test assays, analytical reagents, and flow cytometry kits and instruments for pharma and biotech, industrial and testing, academics and government, and diagnostic sectors.

