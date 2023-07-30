Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in July

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,200 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 313,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.5 days.
Merck KGaA Trading Up 1.7 %
MKGAF traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.00. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.72. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of $148.41 and a 12-month high of $219.04.
About Merck KGaA
