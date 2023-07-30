Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,438 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.7% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded up $13.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,220,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,000,720. The stock has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.07.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. New Street Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.65.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

