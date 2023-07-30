Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MLLUY remained flat at $4.81 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 116. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

Metallurgical Co. of China Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.1834 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Metallurgical Co. of China’s previous dividend of $0.18. Metallurgical Co. of China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

