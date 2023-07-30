MetaMUI (MMUI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $56.76 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a market cap of $56.76 million and approximately $105,333.88 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

