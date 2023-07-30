MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

MetaWorks Platforms Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MWRK opened at $0.08 on Thursday. MetaWorks Platforms has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.18.

Get MetaWorks Platforms alerts:

About MetaWorks Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services.

Receive News & Ratings for MetaWorks Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetaWorks Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.