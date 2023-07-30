MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
MetaWorks Platforms Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MWRK opened at $0.08 on Thursday. MetaWorks Platforms has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.18.
About MetaWorks Platforms
