Meter Governance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $138,512.82 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $1.95 or 0.00006692 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $41.91 million and approximately $138,512.82 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,827,478 coins and its circulating supply is 21,467,794 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,827,478 with 21,467,794 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.87639781 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $153,145.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

