Metis (MTS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $33.34 Billion

Metis (MTS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. Metis has a total market cap of $33.34 billion and approximately $1.99 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metis token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Metis has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Metis Profile
Metis launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Metis Token Trading
