Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,099 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $36,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $148.74. 469,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,790. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.68 and a 52 week high of $190.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.27. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.28.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.