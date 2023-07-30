Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in July

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MIELY shares. Mizuho cut Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mitsubishi Electric from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

MIELY opened at $29.25 on Friday. Mitsubishi Electric has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. It offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.