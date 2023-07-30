Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Up 15.8% in July

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Trading Down 0.8 %

Mitsui Fudosan stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,587. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.66. Mitsui Fudosan has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $68.09.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

