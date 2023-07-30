Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Up 15.8% in July

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Trading Down 0.8 %
Mitsui Fudosan stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,587. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.66. Mitsui Fudosan has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $68.09.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
