Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is CIC Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

CIC Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 2.8% of CIC Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 82,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 61,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,226,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899,841. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.61. The stock has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.28.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

