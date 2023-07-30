Monero (XMR) Hits Market Cap of $2.95 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $160.95 or 0.00546450 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.95 billion and approximately $53.50 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,454.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.30 or 0.00320162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.84 or 0.00875400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00064312 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00132063 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,312,041 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

