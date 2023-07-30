MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Holdings Decreased by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,660 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc. owned about 0.17% of MongoDB worth $27,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,313,000 after purchasing an additional 118,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MongoDB by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,193,000 after purchasing an additional 39,741 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $8.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $411.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,879. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $439.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.14 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Guggenheim lowered shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.09.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,883,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 37,516 shares in the company, valued at $9,379,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,526,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,883,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,427 shares of company stock worth $41,304,961 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

