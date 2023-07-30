Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 593,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the first quarter worth $197,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 290,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 35,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 17.8% during the first quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IIF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,136. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

