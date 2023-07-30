MSA Safety (MSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect MSA Safety to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MSA Safety to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $166.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -981.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.02. MSA Safety has a one year low of $108.75 and a one year high of $176.00.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently -1,105.88%.

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,543.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,698 shares of company stock worth $2,261,991 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,685,000 after acquiring an additional 69,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,913,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,445,000 after acquiring an additional 72,242 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MSA. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.