MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Raised to $582.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $510.00 to $582.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $565.83.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MSCI opened at $550.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $484.68 and a 200 day moving average of $509.18. MSCI has a 52-week low of $385.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The business had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MSCI by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,296,000 after buying an additional 890,554 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.