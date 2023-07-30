Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Short Interest Up 47.3% in July

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the June 30th total of 53,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mustang Bio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the first quarter worth $5,696,000,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mustang Bio by 471.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mustang Bio by 42.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter.

Mustang Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBIO traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mustang Bio ( NASDAQ:MBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.85) by $0.79. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MBIO shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Mustang Bio from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Mustang Bio from $4.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

